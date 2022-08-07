Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

