Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.