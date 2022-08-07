Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

GSK Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.