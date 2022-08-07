Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

GSK (NYSE:GSKGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.