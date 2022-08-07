Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $250.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.11. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 752.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

