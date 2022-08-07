MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MSA Safety by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,448,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $126.36 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.89 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.39%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.