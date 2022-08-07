MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. MSA Safety has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.91.
MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
