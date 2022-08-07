MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. MSA Safety has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MSA Safety by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

