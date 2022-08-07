Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $11.20. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 4,883 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

