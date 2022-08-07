Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

