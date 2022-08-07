Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.91 and last traded at $126.91. 2,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

