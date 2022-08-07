Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.91 and last traded at $126.91. 2,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
