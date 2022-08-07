National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 19,788 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4,397.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

EWBC stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.