National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 73,800 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 25,625.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

