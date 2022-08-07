National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 18,106 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 6,055.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Insider Activity

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,800 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

