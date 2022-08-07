National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 92,585 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 29,392.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

