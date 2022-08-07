National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 92,585 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 29,392.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Insider Activity at Fastly
Fastly Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.