National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,147 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

NEP stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.