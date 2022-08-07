National Bank of Canada FI Sells 190 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

