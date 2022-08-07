National Bank of Canada FI Sells 43,611 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

