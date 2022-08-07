National Bankshares Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.00.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$40.24 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

