National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

NATI opened at $39.39 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $366,650. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

