NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NCR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NCR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NCR by 887.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in NCR by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,402,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,563,000 after acquiring an additional 710,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

