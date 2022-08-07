Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Neenah by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neenah alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neenah in a report on Sunday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neenah Stock Performance

Shares of NP stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $284.80 million during the quarter.

About Neenah

(Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.