NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 348.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

