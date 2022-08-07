NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
NEO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 348.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Featured Stories
