NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $22.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,075.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,643 shares of company stock valued at $179,756. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet Stock Up 7.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.