NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $22.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity at NerdWallet
In other NerdWallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,075.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,643 shares of company stock valued at $179,756. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NerdWallet Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $34.44.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
