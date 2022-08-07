NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.