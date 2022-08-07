Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 279,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 201,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

