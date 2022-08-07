Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 338.8% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 490,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 162,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $47,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,959.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $47,156.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,959.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,329,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,089.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 224,181 shares of company stock valued at $519,068 and sold 79,533 shares valued at $293,135. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.66 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 46.12% and a negative net margin of 62.44%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

