New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up to $61.32

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.32, but opened at $64.61. New Relic shares last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 5,159 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,801. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in New Relic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in New Relic by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

