New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 323 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.5 %

ESGR stock opened at $195.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $188.35 and a 12 month high of $286.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

