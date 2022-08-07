New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

