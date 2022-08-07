New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,463 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.68 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

