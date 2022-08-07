New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,893,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after buying an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

