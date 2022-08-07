New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $19,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 190,381 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

