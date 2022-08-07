New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $10,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 87.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE LNC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

