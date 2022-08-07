New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

