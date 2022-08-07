New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.