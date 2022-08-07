New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.9 %

FBHS opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

