New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 163,481 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $504,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.8 %

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

FBP stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

