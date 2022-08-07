New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,699,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

