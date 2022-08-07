New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.28 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $701,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 819.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,925,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,950,000 after buying an additional 1,715,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,820,000 after buying an additional 1,516,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.