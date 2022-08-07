New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Sony Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Sony Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Sony Group stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

