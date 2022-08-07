New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.76 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,468 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.5 %

WSM stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.