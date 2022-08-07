New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 41,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 188,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

