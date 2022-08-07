New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average is $199.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

