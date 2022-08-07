New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

