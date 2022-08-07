New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.4 %

QGEN stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

