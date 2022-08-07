New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,017,021 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,021 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 126,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ESTE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

