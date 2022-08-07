New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 278,715 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

