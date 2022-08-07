New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

