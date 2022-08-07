New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Alleghany stock opened at $837.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.