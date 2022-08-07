New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,013 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

