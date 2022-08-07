New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,166 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.3 %

WHR opened at $168.46 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

